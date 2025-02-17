13-year-old dies after Miami Gardens crash that killed her siblings, grandmother: Family friend

A 13-year-old who was hurt in a Miami Gardens crash that left her siblings and grandmother dead earlier this month has died, according to a family friend.

Miami Gardens police officials said five children and three adults were riding in a white Nissan Altima when they were involved in the crash at Northwest 170th Street and 37th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Surveillance video showed a black Kia Sorrento rear-ending the Altima, which then crashed into a silver Cadillac Escalade.

The only adult killed was a woman identified as 51-year-old Rosa Jones. She was the grandmother of the children killed, who an aunt identified as siblings 8-year-old Azariah McCall, 10-year-old Ireanna Johnson and Kamari Graham, who was celebrating his 10th birthday.

Their other sister, 13-year-old Ka'Myra Graham, was severely injured and left brain dead, their aunt said. On Monday, a family friend told NBC6 that "she had too much internal damage from the car accident,” and had succumbed to her injuries, bringing the death count to five.

The kids' mother, Donika Johnson, and her partner, Ariel Johnson, were also hospitalized.

A 7-year-old boy who is a family friend was also in the car and was hospitalized. His mother identified him as Cyrus Rankin and said last week that he was in critical condition.

Miami Gardens Police said that the driver of the Sorento, 25-year-old Antonio Maurice Wilcox Jr., was at fault and was driving at a high rate of speed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Antonio Wilcox Jr.

"Mr. Wilcox was driving at approximately 99 mph, accelerating at the point of impact, the accelerator was all the way down," Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty said.

Jeanty said Wilcox had alcohol in his system and was being tested for other possible impairment factors.

The suspect was booked into the Broward jail on four counts of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, records showed.