13-year-old dies days after he was pulled from canal in NW Miami-Dade

A 13-year-old has died days after he was pulled from a canal in northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Divers had pulled the teen from the canal behind a home in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street on Dec. 12 but Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that he'd died.

His identity hasn't been released.

Police and fire rescue crews had responded to a medical call about a possible drowning and were able to find the teen in the canal, which is in the West Little River area.

At one point, CPR was performed on the teen, who was eventually taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The teen's aunt said the mother had lost her other son about three years ago.

No other information has been released.