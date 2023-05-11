13-Year-Old on Probation Shoots Central Florida Officer During Chase: Police Chief

A 13-year-old boy, who had been on probation since January after stealing a gun, was involved in the shooting of an officer in central Florida on Wednesday.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the shooting took place just after 5 p.m., when Lakeland Police officers were called to the scene of a reported drive-by shooting. An officer nearby saw the suspected vehicle involved and began a pursuit that led to three people fleeing on foot.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was spotted with a gun. An officer involved, who also was not identified, tried to get the teen to drop the gun but he instead began shooting at the cop.

The officer was struck in the foot, but continued chasing the teen. The two later engaged in a gun battle that saw the teen shot several times. Both were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“He’s 13 years old. Unbelievable. What are we doing?” Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said. “A 13-year-old that has an arrest history and also has the fortitude and anger inside of him to point a handgun at a police officer, but not only point that handgun but take a shot at a police officer.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the teen was arrested January 1 after a deputy arrested him for possession of a stolen gun.

“Did he appreciate the probation? No,” Judd said.