14 arrested in South Florida under Laken Riley Act

A Department of Homeland Security investigation in Miami announced 14 arrests in South Florida.

Several suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were arrested in South Florida under an operation under the Laken Riley Act.

The investigation took place over three days.

The Laken Riley Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, requires the detention of unauthorized immigrants who are accused of theft and violent crimes.

Riley was a nursing student who was killed in 2024 by an undocumented immigrant.

Her killer is now serving a life sentence.