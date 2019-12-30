14-Year-Old Boy Shot at South Miami-Dade Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in south Miami-Dade over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Police officials said they received a ShotSpotter alert around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street.

When officers arrived they found the teen had been shot several times on the west side of the Cutler Manor apartment complex.

The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where he was reported to be in critical condition. His name hasn't been released.

"Senseless overnight gun carnage claims another victim. Beyond the prayers and thoughts this 14-year old teen needs as he lays in critical condition after being shot four times, we as a community need to muster up the resolve to end this terror," Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Sunday.

The shooting remains under investigation.