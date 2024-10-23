14-year-old facing murder charge in Miami double shooting that killed father of 3

A 14-year-old is facing charges in a double shooting in Miami that left a father of three dead and another man hospitalized earlier this month.

The 14-year-old is facing second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges in the Oct. 11 shooting, Miami Police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Northeast 77th Street in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood, shortly after a witness said the victims had been approached by a stranger asking for a drink.

Witness Marlon Fernando Castro Martinez said he and four others were talking when they were approached by the stranger.

"He made a sign like he wanted a drink, like beer, but we weren't drinking beer, we were just talking," Castro Martinez told NBC6 in Spanish. "When we tell him no, he goes crazy and starts chasing us all around the building, going crazy with the gun in his hand."

Castro Martinez said he and two others took off running, then he watched as the stranger shot his relative, Robin Fernandez, in cold blood.

Ring video captured the men running for their lives, and later yelling for someone to call an ambulance.

"He fired six shots at him right here," Castro Martinez said. "He died instantly, with all the shots the suspect fired at his head."

The witness said when his brother-in-law tried to get away, he fell and was also shot twice.

Police confirmed one man was killed at the scene, while the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to an arrest report, investigators used video surveillance to track the teen from his house to the murder scene and back to his house.

Detectives also linked the teen to a separate strong arm robbery case and was arrested by a robbery detective on Tuesday, the report said.

Fernandez's family has started a GoFundMe asking for help repatriating his body to his native El Salvador. According to the page, he worked in construction and leaves behind three children.

"We loved him a lot. He was a good person… and we will miss him," Castro Martinez said of Fernandez.