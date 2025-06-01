14-year-old hospitalized after being shot in NW Miami-Dade: Sheriff

A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after they were shot in Northwest Miami-Dade, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the area of 8000 NW 7th St.

Deputies said there was a verbal altercation between the teen and another person, which resulted in the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the teen.

The suspect then fled the scene, while the teen was taken to the hospital by his friends and was then transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.