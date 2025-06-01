Miami-Dade County

14-year-old hospitalized after being shot in NW Miami-Dade: Sheriff

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting happen in the area of 8000 NW 7th St

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after they were shot in Northwest Miami-Dade, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the area of 8000 NW 7th St.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Deputies said there was a verbal altercation between the teen and another person, which resulted in the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the teen.

The suspect then fled the scene, while the teen was taken to the hospital by his friends and was then transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us