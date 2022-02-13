Miami-Dade

14-Year-Old Stabbed By Another Minor in Hialeah

Hialeah5
NBC 6

A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by another teen Sunday, according to Hialeah Police. The incident occurred around West 9th Avenue & 28th Street in Hialeah.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the 14-year-old victim was involved in a physical altercation with another minor and was stabbed multiple times with an unknown object. 

Hialeah Police currently has a 14-year-old male in custody.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHialeahHialeah Police Departmentstabbing incident
