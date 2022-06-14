Hollywood

14-Year-Old Suspect in Violent Sexual Assault in Hollywood Arrested: Cops

The teen was arrested late Monday after officers served an arrest warrant in the 700 block of South Park Road, Hollywood Police officials said

By NBC 6

A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent sexual assault in Hollywood, authorities said.

The teen was arrested late Monday after officers served an arrest warrant in the 700 block of South Park Road, Hollywood Police officials said.

According to police, the victim was walking to work just before 4 a.m. on Friday when she was attacked and sexually battered by the teen in the 300 block of S. Park Road.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect after the incident, and said detectives worked around the clock to find him and take him into custody.

Officials haven't released any other details about the battery or the specific charges the teen will face.

