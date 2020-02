About 1,400 pounds of dried shark fins worth upwards of $1 million was found by wildlife inspectors in Miami, officials said.

The 18 boxes of fins were found at PortMiami on a shipment believed to have originated in South America and that was likely headed to Asia, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said Monday.

The commercial value of the seized shipment is believed to be between $700,000 and $1 million, officials said.