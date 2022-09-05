15 Cuban Migrants in Border Patrol Custody After Haulover Beach Landing

Fifteen Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after paddling ashore in a boat Monday morning at Haulover Beach.

#HappeningNow: U.S. Border Patrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE & local LE partners responded to a migrant landing at Haulover Beach, FL this morning. 15 Cuban migrants (13 adult males/2 adult females) were taken into custody. No injuries reported. #cuba #florida #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/z1ufcokNjg — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 5, 2022

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, there were 13 men and two women on the boat — none of whom were reported injured.

Maikel Cervantes, a local beachgoer who saw the migrants come ashore as he was about to go for a swim, said witnessing the landing was "amazing."

"They're risking their life, but it makes me feel like it’s not only about a Cuban thing — it’s a human thing," he said. "We humans can be able to do a lot of things that we don’t know that we have the capacity of doing like coming from overseas, all the way there in that little boat."

The incident comes just one day after 42 Cubans were taken into custody after arriving at two points in the Keys.

The Coast Guard asks that people residing in the U.S. who are seeking information about a potentially intercepted family member contact their local government representative.

