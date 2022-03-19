15 Cuban Migrants in Custody After Landing Near Key West: U.S. Border Patrol

Agents from the United States Border Patrol took 15 Cuban migrants into custody after they made landfall Saturday near Key West.

USBP Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar posted on Twitter the migrants landed on an uninhabited island east of the city and were rescued by both Border Patrol agents and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

#Breaking: Our agents with support from @MyFWC rescued 15 migrants who made landfall on an uninhabited island east of Key West. Great coordinated effort to get the migrants safely to shore. 15 Cuban migrants were detained. This is the 9th event in #March in the #Florida Keys. pic.twitter.com/T0bzRZOjp8 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 19, 2022

USBP officials did not release the condition of any migrants detained or information on their immigration status.

Slosar posted it was the ninth time migrants have been detained in the Florida Keys during the month of March.

