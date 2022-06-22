15 Cubans Taken Into Custody After Landing Near Key West

More than a dozen Cubans were taken into custody after they made landfall near the Florida Keys, authorities said Wednesday.

The 15 Cubans were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol after landing in the Marquesas Islands, about 20 miles west of Key West.

#HappeningNow in #Florida: 15 Cuban migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody after making landfall on a homemade vessel in the Marquesas Islands, 20 miles west of Key West. The group was stranded on the islands & rescued by @USCGSoutheast partners.

#cbp #dhs

The group made landfall in a homemade vessel and was rescued by the Coast Guard after being found stranded on the islands, officials said.

No additional information was available.