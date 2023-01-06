A Burmese python estimated to be over 15 feet long was seen crossing a road in Everglades National Park.

Kymberly Clark posted a video of the slithering snake on Instagram, calling it her favorite wildlife sighting of the new year.

Clark says she and her friends pinned the location of the python and reported it, as the species poses a serious threat to Florida's ecosystem.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species to the Florida Everglades. They became invasive in the state after they were brought in as pets and abandoned in the wild by their owners, wildlife officials say.

Because of the threat they pose to the area, Florida hosts an annual competition to eliminate Burmese pythons from the South Florida wetlands preserve. In 2022, more than 230 pythons were removed from the Florida Everglades as part of the competition.

The winner of the 2022 challenge was a 19-year-old from South Florida who wrangled 28 snakes in the Everglades.

In November, a video went viral on social media showing a 5-foot alligator being pulled from the stomach of an 18-foot Burmese python found in the Everglades.