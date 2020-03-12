coronavirus

15 New Cases of Coronavirus Announced in Florida

This brings up the state's total number of cases to 42.

There are 15 new cases of coronavirus in Florida, with four of them in Broward County, NBC 6 confirmed on Thursday.

The new positive cases are:

  • A 73-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.
  • A 74-year old male in Palm Beach County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 50-year old male New York resident who is currently in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 70-year old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County has tested positive for COVID-19. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 24-year old female in Alachua County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 70-year old male in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.
  • A 83-year old male in Duval County has tested positive for COVID-19. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 57-year old male in Clay County has tested positive for COVID-19. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 28-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
  • A 25-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.
  • A 20-year old female Texas resident in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 68-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This case is associated with Port Everglades.
  • A 36-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case.
  • A 49-year old female Hillsborough County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.
  • A 77-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

Broward County officials declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to make way for more resources to fight the spread of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
