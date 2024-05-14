15-year-old accused of joyriding in deadly Hialeah crash charged as adult

A 15-year-old from Hialeah who allegedly crashed into a family car, killing two women and sending a third to the hospital, is no longer being treated as a juvenile in the eyes of the court.

State attorneys on Tuesday officially filed adult charges against Maykoll Santiesteban: two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving, and three counts of driving with a suspended license causing harm.

Police said on April 23, Santiesteban was driving over 80 mph in a 30-mph zone in Hialeah. While joyriding with friends, he plowed into another car, killing aunt and niece Yarina Garcia and Gloria Hernandez. A third woman is still in a critical state, trying to recover.

"Like anything else, if he could press the rewind button and this not occur, my client would give anything for it not to happen. It's very clear he is very sorry. And so is the family," said defense attorney Omar Lopez.

Santiesteban's parents did not respond to any questions in court Tuesday.

"Most importantly, we want the family to know that (my client is) very sorry for what occurred, and again, offer the deepest condolences," Lopez said.

The teen will go before a judge Wednesday in adult court – that judge will have the power to grant a bond. However, state attorneys plan to request for the teen to stay in jail until trial.