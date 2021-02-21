15-Year-Old Arrested Following Police Pursuit in Miami Beach

A driver led police on a chase in Miami Beach Sunday that involved several suspects and led to one arrest.

Officers said that a vehicle passed stationed units at the intersection of South Point Drive and Alton Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The black car ran a stop sign, and police began to follow it. He collided with another motor officer on 2nd Street and Ocean Drive.

The suspect fled from that scene and made it to the 400 block of Washington Avenue, where three females got out of the car and fled.

The vehicle kept going and was spotted by police at 11th Street and Jefferson Avenue, where he almost hit another motor officer.

The driver popped a sidewalk and made it into Lumus Park, where he managed to miss hitting the pedestrians who were out walking.

After making it to the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, the car stopped and a 15-year-old boy ran out. He was taken into custody.

Police said that the car had been stolen, as well as the license plate, and a loaded firearm was found in the driver's seat.

Officers also said two other males were in the car at some point during the pursuit.

No police were injured, and the boy taken into custody had minor injuries. He is facing charges related to the firearm.