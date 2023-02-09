15-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting Death of Fellow Teen at Southwest Florida Fair

A 15-year-old was arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old teenager last weekend at a county fair in southwest Florida.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the male teen was arrested Wednesday morning by the Arcadia Police Department for the shooting death of Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair on February 4. The teen suspect’s identity has not been released due to his age.

A woman who identified herself as Rodriguez-Lopez’s mother shared her grief with the station, saying her son was outgoing, respectful and “always smiling.”

“My life has changed. My kids’ life has changed, and I am sure everybody who has met my son, their life will be changed,” said Daniel’s mother Stephanie Castro.

The Arcadia Police Department said in a statement shortly after the shooting that it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public.