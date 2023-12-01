Miami Gardens

15-year-old charged as an adult in shooting of ex-classmate at Miami Gardens park

Isaiah Lamantae Tynes is facing an attempted murder charge in the Nov. 6 shooting at Betty T. Ferguson Park on Northwest 199th Street

By Brian Hamacher

A 15-year-old who police say shot a former classmate at a Miami Gardens park last month is being charged as an adult.

Isaiah Lamantae Tynes is facing an attempted murder charge in the Nov. 6 shooting at Betty T. Ferguson Park on Northwest 199th Street.

Isaiah Lamantae Tynes
Miami-Dade Corrections
Isaiah Lamantae Tynes

Tynes, who was initially arrested on Nov. 9, was booked into an adult detention center on Thursday, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the victim and his friends were playing football at the park when a group of males approached near a fence.

The victim walked up to the fence where Tynes pulled out a pistol and fired two shots, hitting the victim in the upper right shoulder, the report said.

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital for treatment.

According to the report, the victim identified the shooter as Tynes, a friend of his from middle school who he said was now an 8th-grader at Carol City Middle School.

Tynes and his mother later showed up at Miami Gardens Police headquarters, where he was taken into custody.

Tynes remained behind bars Friday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

