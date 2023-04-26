15-Year-Old Fatally Shot in the Chest in NW Miami-Dade

A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in the chest Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 79th Avenue in West Little River.

Miami-Dade Police said in a news conference they responded to a call that someone was injured

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The teen was placed in a car on the way to the hospital, but paramedics transported him instead, police said.

The teen later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital. His identity wasn't released.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.