15-year-old fights for his life after being shot multiple times inside car in SW Miami-Dade

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after officials said he was shot multiple times inside a car in SW Miami-Dade.

Police told NBC6 at about 9:41 p.m. Thursday officers received a Shot Spotter alert in the Verde Gardens neighborhood off of SW 127th Avenue and 282nd Street.

Investigators said there was a 21-year-old family friend in the car with the teen when the incident happened and has been speaking to police about what happened.

According to officials, the teen was behind the wheel of a small red SUV at the time of the shooting and video from the scene shows the windows of the car riddled with bullet holes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Paramedics then flew the teen to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for treatment.

Police said they are searching for two male suspects who fled eastbound on foot following the shooting.

While they do not have a very good description on them, police said one of the suspects was about 6 feet tall and the other was shorter.

"These individuals are still within our community, they are considered armed and dangerous. If they were willing to try to kill somebody, I'm sure they will strike again," said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. "So we have to come together as a community in order to be able to stop this gun violence."

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.