15-year-old girl caught in crossfire of shooting in NW Miami-Dade

A 15-year-old girl was shot Thursday after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting where the gunman opened fire at a dog in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 79th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the man fired the gun when a dog tried to bite a family member but ended up striking the girl in the leg.

The teen was transported to Ryder Trauma Center. There is no word on her condition.

Police detained the man who opened fire.