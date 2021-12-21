15 Years Later: How Nick Saban's Infamous ‘Alabama Denial' Change Dolphins' Fate

Tuesday marks the 15th anniversary of one of the most infamous moments in the history of South Florida. No, not the death of Fidel Castro. No, not The Beatles arriving to play shows on Miami Beach.

It was 15 years ago, on December 21st, 2006, that the man who was then the head coach of the Miami Dolphins - Nick Saban - stepped up to the microphone just days after the Fins were shutout by the Buffalo Bills to drop their record to 6-8.

Saban, who had won a national title while a college coach at LSU just three years before, had been rumored to be a candidate to be the next head coach at Alabama. He said all the right things, continuously denying a move before bluntly making the following statement to the local media:

"I guess I have to say it. I'm not going to be the Alabama coach."

12 days and two more losses by Miami later, Saban surprised virtually no one and became the next coach of the Crimson Tide.

In the 15 seasons that have passed, Saban has turned Alabama back into a national power. The Crimson Tide have won six national titles, played for two more and are the top seed in this season's College Football Playoff.

The Dolphins? Well, over the same span they have just three winning seasons and one AFC East championship to show for their work. Miami's current head coach, Brian Flores, is the fifth person to hold that spot full-time since Saban.

Saban went 15-17 during his time in Miami, a wins total that has only been eclipsed once in the years since his departure. His infamous decision to sign Dante Culpepper over Drew Brees at quarterback could go down as one of the bigger blunders in NFL history.

Have many Dolphins fans forgiven Saban for the way he left? Maybe. Have they forgotten? Not a chance.