$15,000 Reward Offered After 31 Firearms Stolen From Miami Gun Shop: ATF

The theft happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday the Airport Pawn & Gun on Northwest 42nd Avenue

A $15,000 reward is being offered after a group of suspects stole 31 firearms from a Miami gun shop, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Tuesday.

The theft happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday the Airport Pawn & Gun on Northwest 42nd Avenue, ATF officials said.

A total of eight suspects entered the business and stole 31 handguns before fleeing the scene.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

