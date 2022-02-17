$15K Reward in Shooting, Crash on I-95 That Left Miami Woman on Life Support

The reward for information in a shooting and crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade earlier this week that left a woman on life support has now reached $15,000.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Brianna Sutherland, was driving on the highway when she was involved in a crash with another vehicle that sent her car into a wall, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

HELP US CATCH A MURDERER! Segment - 30 🚨 Our Homicide Bureau detectives need your help to solve the shooting of Brianna Sutherland, that occurred on 2/14/22 in the area of Northbound I-95 and NW 103 Street Exit ramp. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/ssk565OY0l — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 16, 2022

In addition to the crash, Sutherland's vehicle had been shot, but police haven't said whether she was wounded in the shooting or the crash.

Photos released by police showed the blue BMW Sutherland was driving on the side of the highway with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side.

Sutherland was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Police initially said she'd died, but later said she was still on life support.

#AttemptedMurder #BriannaSutherland - Updated Reward in the Brianna L. Sutherland case. With the assistance of an anonymous donor, Brianna's reward is now up to $15,000. pic.twitter.com/qMkT2lj5ve — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) February 17, 2022

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting and are looking for the other vehicle and driver involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.