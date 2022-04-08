16-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot in Car in West Palm Beach

Police are investigating after a 16-month-old boy was killed and his mother wounded after they were shot while sitting in a car in West Palm Beach.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday as the child and his parents were sitting in the car in an alleyway adjacent to the 900 block of 4th Street.

Police said the child and parents, both 20, were sitting inside when a suspect or suspects ran up and started shooting at them.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. The mother was grazed by a bullet and also treated at the hospital and released, while the father wasn't injured. Their names weren't released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police didn't give a possible motive for the shooting, but said it remains under investigation.

A $10,00 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.