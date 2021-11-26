16 People, 1 Dog Displaced After Fort Lauderdale Fire

A stove fire raged in an apartment building in Lauderdale Lakes Friday night, leaving the building unlivable.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units arrived at the apartment complex off northwest 31st Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. where smoke and flames were visible.

The fire was put out in minutes and no injuries were reported but the duplex has been deemed uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage.

14 adults, two children and one dog were displaced and the Red Cross will be assisting those families..

“It was pretty scary because I thought it was going to spread over to my apartment complex,” one neighbor said. “Devastating. I don’t even know if everything burned out or if they have a place to stay tonight.”

Florida State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.