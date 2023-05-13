16-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Making Multiple Bomb Threats to Several Broward Schools, Fort Lauderdale Airport

A 16-year-old has been arrested and is accused of allegedly making false reports of bomb threats to several Broward County schools and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, authorities said.

According to investigators, at around 10 a.m. Friday, the teen called 911 and told the operator, “About to do a bombing at South Broward High School,” and stated that the bombing would happen "in about two hours."

Minutes later, the teen called 911 again, threatening to commit a shooting at South Broward High School and Attucks Middle School both located in Hollywood. As a result, Attucks Middle School was secured in place, but the lockdown was later lifted.

Students at South Broward were evacuated as a precaution, and the principal put out a message to parents and guardians regarding pick up.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The investigation revealed that in the hours that followed, the teen proceeded to make additional false bomb threats calling into Coconut Creek High School, Blanche Ely High School, Coral Glades High School and Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, disrupting everyday functions.

Coral Springs Police officials said the school board received multiple identical bomb threats, leading to the evacuation of Coral Glades High School.

It has been brought to our attention that the school board has received multiple, identical bomb threats. As a precautionary measure, the school board decided to evacuate Coral Glades High at this time. Everyone is safe, and they aren't releasing students. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/a53tugTKcS — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 12, 2023

Police said everyone was safe, and the school wasn't releasing students, who were later allowed back into buildings.

BSO’s Real Time Crime Center monitored the cameras on the schools, while investigators searched all affected locations and determined there was no actual threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit detectives worked with investigators with the Hollywood Police Department, Coral Springs Threat Management Unit and Coconut Creek Police Department developed information that led them to the teen, who does not attend any of the schools affected.

The teen was arrested in less than 24 hours and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

The teen is facing charges of written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.