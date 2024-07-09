16-year-old arrested in fatal Florida City shooting charged as an adult

A 16-year-old arrested in a fatal shooting in Florida City last month is now facing an adult murder charge.

Kedrick McKnight is being charged as an adult in the June 11 shooting that left a man dead, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kedrick McKnight

According to an arrest report, Florida City Police responded to the 1200 block of Northwest 7th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found three people inside a black Nissan Sentra.

One of the people, a man, was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to Jackson South Hospital where he was determined to be brain dead.

A witness said she was in her home when she heard multiple gunshots and saw McKnight standing in her driveway shooting at her vehicle with what she identified as a "Draco," a rifle-style firearm, the report said.

The woman said her children were inside her car as McKnight, also known as "Keddie," was opening fire, the report said.

She said she yelled at McKnight "You're going to jail for this Keddie" as he ran from the scene, the report said.

On June 14, three days after the shooting, the victim died from his injuries.

McKnight was found at a hotel in Homestead on June 17 and taken into custody.

He gave conflicting statements and denied any involvement in the case but was arrested and booked into the juvenile assessment center.

On Monday, he was booked into an adult jail on a second-degree murder charge.

McKnight made first appearance in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond and was appointed a public defender.