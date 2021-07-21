16-Year-Old Arrested in Man's Murder in Oakland Park: BSO

A 16-year-old is facing a murder charge after authorities said he shot and killed a man in broad daylight in Oakland Park.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Northeast 9th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the teen suspect and the victim had been involved in a verbal confrontation before the teen shot the man.

Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and the man was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. He died in the early morning hours Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies set up a perimeter at the scene and found the teen, who had a handgun in his backpack, officials said.

Officials didn't release the name of the teen or the victim.

The teen was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and brought to the Juvenile Assessment Center, officials said.