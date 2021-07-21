Broward County

16-Year-Old Arrested in Man's Murder in Oakland Park: BSO

Authorities say verbal confrontation ended in fatal gunfire

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A 16-year-old is facing a murder charge after authorities said he shot and killed a man in broad daylight in Oakland Park.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Northeast 9th Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the teen suspect and the victim had been involved in a verbal confrontation before the teen shot the man.

Local

tokyo olympics Jul 6

Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC 6’s Olympics Newsletter

Florida State Seminoles 13 mins ago

Former Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden Has Terminal Medical Condition

Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and the man was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. He died in the early morning hours Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies set up a perimeter at the scene and found the teen, who had a handgun in his backpack, officials said.

Officials didn't release the name of the teen or the victim.

The teen was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and brought to the Juvenile Assessment Center, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyOakland Park
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us