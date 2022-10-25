16-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Armed Carjacking, Kidnapping and Rape in Pompano Beach

A second teenager has been charged as an adult following the armed carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, and sexual battery on a woman in Pompano Beach.

Jamarius Charles, 16, was transferred from the Juvenile Assessment Center to the Broward County Jail Monday. He said nothing at his first court appearance Tuesday.

According to the arrest reports, Charles and Corey Antoine Jones, 18, jumped into the woman’s car as she arrived home about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

Broward Sheriff's Office

They forced her into the back seat of her 2021 Toyota Rav4 and took turns sexually assaulting her at gunpoint and recorded the attacks on cellphone video, the report stated.

They also drove her to a Chase bank ATM and forced her to withdraw $400 cash before dropping her off at a random location and driving away in her SUV with her belongings, investigators said.

She was able to call 911 and was taken to a sexual assault treatment center.

Sheriff’s deputies said they spotted the stolen Toyota about 3 p.m. the next day and Charles was in the driver’s seat. He tried to drive off but was blocked by deputies so he bailed out, ran off and was caught.

Charles dropped two cellphones during the foot chase and one of them belonged to the woman, detectives said.

During questioning with his mother present Sept. 16, Charles identified Jones as his alleged accomplice and gave investigators a DNA sample. Both Charles and Jones confessed to the crimes, records show.

Charles and Jones remain in the Broward County Jail without bond.