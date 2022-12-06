16-Year-Old Critically Injured, Other Teens Sought After Shooting in Lauderhill

A 16-year-old was critically injured and other teens were being sought after a fight escalated to a shooting in Lauderhill Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Northwest 18th Court, according to Lauderhill Police.

Officers who responded to the scene found the 16-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the incident began with an altercation involving four teens. The other teens fled the scene after the shooting.

Lauderhill PD on the scene of a shooting with a victim at 5309 NW 18th Court. Multiple agencies are assisting in a search. Residents are asked to stay clear of the scene until the search is over. pic.twitter.com/IoitNf9OHI — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) December 6, 2022

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded but were unable to find the teens. Police said they're still looking for two of them.

"What's interesting is that there was a third male involved but we believe that that male was with the victim and not with the suspects," Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said. "That particular male is not on scene, he also fled, so we are asking that if he hears this that he comes forward and comes to talk to us so that we can actually out the pieces of the puzzle together and figure out what transpired here."

Santiago said police were still trying to confirm the victim's identity. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.