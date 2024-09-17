Wilton Manors

16-year-old dies after shooting in Wilton Manors home

The teen was identified as Christopher Granados, a student at Fort Lauderdale High School

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting Monday at a home in Wilton Manors, police said.

Officers with Wilton Manors and Fort Lauderdale Police responded after 2:30 p.m. to a multi-family residential unit in the 400 block of Northwest 25th Street, where they found the victim.

The teen, identified as Christopher Granados, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Granados was a student at Fort Lauderdale High School.

Police said the shooting was contained to the residence and there was no threat to the community.

A neighbor told NBC6 she saw several teens running out of the house, screaming and crying shortly after the shooting.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. There was no word on whether anyone was taken into custody.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

