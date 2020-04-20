16-Year-Old Girl Shot in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a Shot Spotter call around 1 a.m. at 2020 Northwest 63rd Street.

Officers didn't find any victims at the scene, but a short time later, the 16-year-old showed up at North Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The girl was listed in stable condition. Police haven't released any information about any possible suspects, but the incident remains under investigation.