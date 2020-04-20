Miami-Dade

16-Year-Old Girl Shot in NW Miami-Dade

013019 miami-dade police car generic
NBC 6

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to a Shot Spotter call around 1 a.m. at 2020 Northwest 63rd Street.

Officers didn't find any victims at the scene, but a short time later, the 16-year-old showed up at North Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Local

Jacksonville Beach 2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Homicide Suspect Arrested on Florida Beach

oil spill 2 hours ago

Sparkling Waters Hide Some Lasting Harm From 2010 Oil Spill

The girl was listed in stable condition. Police haven't released any information about any possible suspects, but the incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us