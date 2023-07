A teenage boy was shot multiple times in Lauderhill on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred in the area of the 5300 block of NW 18th Street, Lauderhill Police said.

The 16-year-old was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police said that there is no suspect information at this time.

An investigation is underway.