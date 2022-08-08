16-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday in southwest Miami-Dade that left one teenager hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 1 a.m. in the 10600 block of Southwest 171st Street, when officers arrived after a ShotSpotter alert call in the area.

Officers found that a 16-year-old male had been shot and transported to Jackson South Medical Center. The teen, who was not identified, is listed in critical condition.

Investigators have not released details on the shooting and say the family and witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation.

It's the fifth shooting in the area since July 29th.