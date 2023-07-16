16-year-old killed in Fort Lauderdale shooting: Police

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, police said.

Authorities said that the incident happened between the 700 and 900 blocks of NW 9th Avenue. However, there was also a police presence in the area of NW 6th Street and NW 13th Avenue. A spokesperson told NBC6 that there could be multiple locations for investigators to canvas.

Police said that the victim had been in a vehicle with several other people, and the shooter may have been in another vehicle, as well.

Bystanders on scene believed the victim’s vehicle was traveling southbound on NW 9th Avenue for several blocks, before making a right turn to head west on Sistrunk Boulevard and NW 6th Street, ultimately coming to a stop at the intersection with NW 12th Avenue.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to release, Fort Lauderdale Police received an automated SoundThinking alert, triggered by the sound of gunfire, at approximately 2:11 a.m. But neighbors in the area told NBC6 off-camera that they did not hear the gunshots, and only awoke to find the large police presence, which remained in the area until just before 12:30 p.m.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.