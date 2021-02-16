16-Year-Old Shot and Killed During Confrontation at ATM in Kendall: Miami-Dade Police

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed during a confrontation at an ATM in Kendall over the weekend.

The teen, identified as Nimikae Clarke, had approached and confronted a man who was in a pickup truck at the drive-thru ATM at the BB&T at 8701 Southwest 137th Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The man in the truck shot his gun at Clarke, while a second person who was with Clarke pulled out a gun and returned fire on the man in the truck, police said.

Clarke was caught in the crossfire and killed at the scene, police said. Investigators haven't determined whose bullet killed him.

The man in the truck was also wounded in the shootout and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers searched the area for the person who was with Clarke and had opened fire, but that person wasn't located.

Police haven't released any other information but said the incident remains under investigation.