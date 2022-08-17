17 Arrested in Prostitution Sting in Miami Springs: Police

Police arrested 17 people during a two-day sting operation targeting prostitution activity at several Miami Springs hotels, officials said.

The operation began after authorities received several anonymous Crime Stopper tips as well as local complaints about prostitution activity in several hotels along Northwest 36th Street, Miami Springs Police said Wednesday.

From August 12 to August 13, Miami Springs Police detectives, officers assigned to the crime suppression team, and investigators from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the sting operation.

There were a total of 17 arrests with charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, prostitution, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, and narcotics violations, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Joint prostitution operation nets multiple arrests. pic.twitter.com/aZyviKfSZA — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) August 17, 2022

Three firearms were also recovered, and the investigation is still ongoing, police said.