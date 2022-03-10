17-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Pompano Beach Canal Murder

A 17-year-old is now being charged as an adult in the murder of a woman who was found shot to death after the car she and a baby were riding in crashed into a Pompano Beach canal.

Jakolbi Jacsaint is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Jazzmine Brayboy.

Detectives say Jacsaint killed Brayboy by shooting her in the head in her car. Brayboy's body was found in her partially submerged Camaro in a Pompano Beach canal Feb. 16. Her 5-month-old goddaughter was found in the car with her but survived.

A South Florida family is desperate for answers after a woman was shot to death inside a car found in a canal.

Jacsaint and Brayboy knew each other, detectives said, and on the night of her murder, they had been together at different times during the night.

Detectives say Jacsaint had put his cellphone on airplane mode during the murder.

Jacsaint appeared in bond court Thursday with his private attorney, who announced that he will be asking for a special court hearing to see if he can get Jacsaint out of jail on bond or on another conditional release until his trial gets underway.

While the victim's family and friends continue mourning her, the alleged shooter remains in jail without bond.