17-year-old hospitalized after being shot in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after officials said he was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in SW Miami-Dade Sunday.

According to police, shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, police received a ShotSpotter alert at 17900 block of SW 104th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported him to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials have not yet released any additional details as to the teen's condition, his identity, or what events led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.