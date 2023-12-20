17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday after she was shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded at around 2:27 p.m. to the 2900 block of Northwest 23rd Street for calls of a shooting.

The victim was driven to Broward Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was not identified and there was no information on a suspect.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

