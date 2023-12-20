Fort Lauderdale

17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC6

NBC6

A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday after she was shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded at around 2:27 p.m. to the 2900 block of Northwest 23rd Street for calls of a shooting.

The victim was driven to Broward Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was not identified and there was no information on a suspect.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us