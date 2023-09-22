17-year-old robbed 14-year-old at gunpoint at The Falls: Miami-Dade Police

A 17-year-old was arrested after he robbed a 14-year-old at gunpoint at The Falls shopping center, Miami-Dade Police officials said Friday.

The incident happened last weekend at the mall on Southwest 136th Street.

Police said the victim was walking with friends and was slightly behind the group when the other teen approached and lifted his shirt, showing the 14-year-old he had a gun in his waistband.

The older teen told the other to walk to the parking garage and once they were there, the suspect demanded the victim's clothing, shoes and cell phone.

The younger teen complied and the suspect fled on foot.

Police said the 14-year-old's phone transmitted a signal from an apartment complex near Southwest 100th Avenue and Evergreen Street.

Officers searched the area and found the 17-year-old, who matched the description of the person who robbed the 14-year-old. The victim later identified the 17-year-old as the robber during a photo line-up, police said.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.