17-year-old shot at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

A 17-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Gunfire rang out at around 8:30 p.m. on Northwest 26th Avenue and 22nd Street at the Everglades Heights Apartments complex.

Police said at least two cars were shot up alongside the teen.

The victim was transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health Center, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It's unclear if police had a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.