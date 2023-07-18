Fort Lauderdale

17-year-old shot at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

A 17-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Gunfire rang out at around 8:30 p.m. on Northwest 26th Avenue and 22nd Street at the Everglades Heights Apartments complex.

Police said at least two cars were shot up alongside the teen.

The victim was transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health Center, police said.

It's unclear if police had a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

