Miami Police

17-Year-Old Shot While Sitting on Porch in Northwest Miami

Police say the suspect was possibly driving a 4-door blue Nissan

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot while sitting on his porch in Northwest Miami.

Units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 247 Northwest 51st Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1st.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds in his legs and chest.

Local

Miami-Dade court 1 hour ago

Man Facing Murder Charge After Robbery Attempt in Miami

Fort Lauderdale 6 hours ago

US Coast Guard Offloads $26 Million in Seized Cocaine, Marijuana at Port Everglades

Surveillance footage later revealed that the suspect had driven by in what was possibly a Blue Nissan, and shot directly at the victim.

Two more people were inside the victim's home at the time of the incident, both family members. Neither were injured.

Any with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Assault’s Unit at (305) 603-6940 or email Assaults@miami-police.org. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- 4877.

This article tagged under:

Miami Policeshootingnorthwest miami-dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us