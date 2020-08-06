17-Year-Old Shot While Sitting on Porch in Northwest Miami

Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot while sitting on his porch in Northwest Miami.

Units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 247 Northwest 51st Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1st.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds in his legs and chest.

Surveillance footage later revealed that the suspect had driven by in what was possibly a Blue Nissan, and shot directly at the victim.

Two more people were inside the victim's home at the time of the incident, both family members. Neither were injured.

Any with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Assault’s Unit at (305) 603-6940 or email Assaults@miami-police.org. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- 4877.