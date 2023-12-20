‘I'm going to pray for the people who shot me': Teen speaks out after being grazed by bullet in Fort Lauderdale

A 17-year-old girl is back home recovering Wednesday after police said she was shot inside her Fort Lauderdale home.

"I'm going to pray for the people who shot me,” said the teen, who didn't want to show her face. "It's no reason for me to be mad I'm just going to pray and let God handle it."

Fort Lauderdale Police responded at around 2:27 p.m. to the 2900 block of Northwest 23rd Street for calls of a shooting.

The teen said she was sitting in the living room with her older sisters, nephew and a friend when they heard a couple of gunshots.

"At first, we thought it was fireworks, but they kept going,” she said.

Then came a barrage of bullets.

"I ducked on the floor, but when I looked, I saw my leg was bleeding and leaking really bad, and it was a big hole, so I panicked and started crying because I was scared,” she said.

One of the teen's sisters drove her to the hospital.

"I feel mad but I feel calm, I'm chilling because I feel bad for the people who shot at me because God don't play about me,” her sister said. "Everybody pray for them people, pray for them people, I'm going to leave that to God, let God handle that."

The home was shot up several times. Some of the bullets hit one of the hurricane shutters covering the front window. The family believes the one that hit the teen went through the shutter and broke through the glass window.

"People be hating, I can't really tell you why, why they would want to do that," her sister said. "It's only girls in the house, I can't tell you if they thought my house was an easy target or something, I don't know."

The teen and her sisters are now ready to leave the area. They're counting their blessings and praying because they know this story could have had a different ending.

"I'm happy that I'm OK, that my family is okay and safe, so that's all that matters,” the teen said.

A neighbor's home surveillance footage shows four people running back to a blue SUV parked across the street.

Anyone with information about this incident or information about the suspect(s) responsible is encouraged to contact FLPD immediately.