Fort Lauderdale

17th Street Causeway Bridge Operational Following Repairs

By NBC6

The 17th Street Causeway bridge is once again operational after it was stuck in the upright position, impacting traffic in Fort Lauderdale, police said Sunday.

In a tweet, Fort Lauderdale police confirmed the bridge went through unexpected repairs and was once again operational.

Early Sunday, officials were urging drivers driving eastbound to seek alternate routes to access Fort Lauderdale Beach.

