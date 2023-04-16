17th Street Causeway Bridge Operational Following Repairs

The 17th Street Causeway bridge is once again operational after it was stuck in the upright position, impacting traffic in Fort Lauderdale, police said Sunday.

In a tweet, Fort Lauderdale police confirmed the bridge went through unexpected repairs and was once again operational.

The bridge is operational again. We thank you for your patience while these unexpected repairs were preformed. @FTLCityNews @FLFR411 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) April 16, 2023

Early Sunday, officials were urging drivers driving eastbound to seek alternate routes to access Fort Lauderdale Beach.