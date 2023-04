The 17th Street Causeway bridge is stuck in the upright position and is impacting eastbound traffic, Fort Lauderdale police said Sunday.

Officials are urging drivers to seek alternate routes to access Fort Lauderdale Beach.

At the moment, the westbound lanes are not affected.

