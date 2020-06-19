18 Coronavirus Cases Reported at Miami Gardens Foster Home

A South Florida foster home recently had 18 people test positive for the coronavirus.

His House Children's Home in Miami Gardens confirmed that 11 children and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"We continue to take safety precautions including daily temperature checks of all children in our homes, and temperature checks of staff," His House executive director Silvia Smith-Torres said in a statement.

His House is a non-profit that has been in operation for nearly 30 years and is Florida's largest foster group home.

The Florida Department of Children and Families officials said a total of 13 children have tested positive for coronavirus at licensed foster care providers, including two at at the Press Forward facility in Central Florida.

"The Department of Children and Families continues to prioritize the health and safety of all children in our care. We have worked diligently with licensed foster care providers to ensure they have personal protective equipment and other resources needed to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control," the department said in a statement.