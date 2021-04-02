18-Year-Old Accused of Multiple Mail Thefts, Hitting Officer With Car

An 18-year-old is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly trying to kill a police officer with a car and for several burglaries in Miami-Dade County.

Jonathan Perera appeared before a bond court judge on Friday. Some of the charges he is facing include attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

Back in January of last year, detectives had identified Perera as the person who was allegedly stealing mail and packages from the front porches of homes in southwest Miami-Dade.

Last Thursday, the detectives were looking for Perera at his Hialeah home when they spotted him in a car. Then the officers say Perera backed into one of them, hitting him with his car before taking off.

Officers followed Perera, who sideswiped several cars while running a red light on SW 104th Street in Pinecrest. He then crashed against some bamboo palms a block later.

In court Friday, the judge denied Perera a bond and gave him a stay away order from the two detectives that had gone to his home to arrest him.

Perera remains behind bars pending his trial.